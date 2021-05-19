Dr. David Bencomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bencomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bencomo, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bencomo, MD
Dr. David Bencomo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bencomo works at
Dr. Bencomo's Office Locations
-
1
Conviva Care Center West Pines11470 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 433-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bencomo?
Dr Bencomo is caring and owesome, he takes time to talk to me and explains the test results, also as my primary doctor he always gave me the right advice pertaining to my health and for the well being of my family. He is my preferred doctor I will recommend him to all my friends and family members. He even called me from the hospital bed to talk to me and shows that he cares.
About Dr. David Bencomo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1922297191
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Fac Med U La Habana
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bencomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bencomo accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bencomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bencomo works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bencomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bencomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bencomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bencomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.