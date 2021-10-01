See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Bockoff, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (29)
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Bockoff, MD

Dr. David Bockoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.

Dr. Bockoff works at LA Pain Management Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bockoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Pain Management Medical Group Inc
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 926, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bockoff?

Oct 01, 2021
Dr. Bockoff has been treating my husband and I for years, the service we receive from him and is staff is excellent. He's listens to your concerns and give honest feedback. The staff are friendly and helpful. We are grateful to be his patients, because good doctors are hard to find.
Rachelle Jackson — Oct 01, 2021
Photo: Dr. David Bockoff, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Bockoff, MD?
About Dr. David Bockoff, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1427204478
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wayne State Univ Som
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bockoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bockoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bockoff works at LA Pain Management Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bockoff’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bockoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bockoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bockoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bockoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

