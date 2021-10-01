Dr. Bockoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Bockoff, MD
Overview of Dr. David Bockoff, MD
Dr. David Bockoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
Dr. Bockoff's Office Locations
Los Angeles Pain Management Medical Group Inc8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 926, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bockoff has been treating my husband and I for years, the service we receive from him and is staff is excellent. He's listens to your concerns and give honest feedback. The staff are friendly and helpful. We are grateful to be his patients, because good doctors are hard to find.
About Dr. David Bockoff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1427204478
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
