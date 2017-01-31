Dr. David Boudreault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Boudreault, MD
Overview of Dr. David Boudreault, MD
Dr. David Boudreault, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Boudreault's Office Locations
Illuminate Plastic Surgery1515 El Camino Real Ste C, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 433-8621
Illuminate Plastic Surgery101 Addison Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 433-8621
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boudreault is amazing. I went for an appointment due to a scar on my wrist that has affected me emotionally. For once, I felt that the doctor truly listened to me -- my concerns, emotions around the scar, why it is so important to me. He then went to describe my options, give me confidence. I told him I was skeptic of some treatments since I tried so many things, and he gave me a free laser treatment so I could try it out. It worked wonderfully, and I signed up for a yearly package.
About Dr. David Boudreault, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center- Plastic Surgery
- Ucsf East-Bay Surgical Residency
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- California Polytechnic State
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudreault has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boudreault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boudreault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boudreault speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreault. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreault.
