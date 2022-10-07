Dr. David Bozentka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bozentka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Bozentka, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
University Of Penn Orthpdc Sgy3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
Penn Medicine At Radnor ORS145 King of Prussia Rd Fl 3 Ste 305, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
It's been almost 3 years since my 1st surgery from doctor bazinka I am above thankful For the reconstructive surgery of my radius I shattered my radius into 13 piecesHim and his team managed toPut in a inplant which was then taken out a year later and now I have amazing Mobility In my hand I can even do push UPS took me a while But I am back to heaven 90% mobility and I and I honestly don't think anybody could have performed as well as him and his team The 1st doctor I saw from another place that referred me to him Said that she would never be able to get my hand right I'm also truly thankful for her being up front with me and giving me a referral to a better hand Sergeant
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750319257
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bozentka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bozentka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bozentka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bozentka works at
Dr. Bozentka has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bozentka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bozentka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bozentka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bozentka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bozentka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.