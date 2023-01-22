Dr. David Brigati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brigati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Brigati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Brigati, MD
Dr. David Brigati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Brigati works at
Dr. Brigati's Office Locations
Texas Health Bone & Joint Clinic1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 335-4316Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Health Bone and Joint Weatherford1711 Martin Dr Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 804-6019
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brigati?
I am 100% satisfied with the care I received from Dr Brigati. I had both of my hips replaced by him. Before I had the surgeries I was using a walker full-time. I couldn’t even walk a short distance without it. Since my total hip replacements I don’t need a walker or even a cane. He has had me come in for regular follow up visits to make sure things are healing as they should. He and his team are very caring and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. David Brigati, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578846002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brigati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigati accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brigati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brigati speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brigati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brigati.
