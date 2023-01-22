Overview of Dr. David Brigati, MD

Dr. David Brigati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Brigati works at Steve Meyers, MD in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.