Dr. David Brigati, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Brigati, MD

Dr. David Brigati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Brigati works at Steve Meyers, MD in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brigati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Bone & Joint Clinic
    1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 335-4316
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Health Bone and Joint Weatherford
    1711 Martin Dr Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 804-6019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing
Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing

Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2023
    I am 100% satisfied with the care I received from Dr Brigati. I had both of my hips replaced by him. Before I had the surgeries I was using a walker full-time. I couldn’t even walk a short distance without it. Since my total hip replacements I don’t need a walker or even a cane. He has had me come in for regular follow up visits to make sure things are healing as they should. He and his team are very caring and I would recommend him to anyone.
    — Jan 22, 2023
    Dr. Brigati's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Brigati

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. David Brigati, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578846002
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
