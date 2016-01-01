See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. David Bushell, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Fairfield, CT
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Bushell, MD

Dr. David Bushell, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Bushell works at Yale New Haven Health/Northeast Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bushell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale New Haven Health
    1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500
  2. 2
    Primed LLC
    501 Kings Hwy E Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 610-6300
  3. 3
    1152 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. David Bushell, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144301839
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bushell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bushell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bushell works at Yale New Haven Health/Northeast Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Bushell’s profile.

    Dr. Bushell has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

