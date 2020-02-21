Dr. David Cech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cech, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cech, MD
Dr. David Cech, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Cech works at
Dr. Cech's Office Locations
Scurlock Tower6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A successful surgery performed by Dr. David Cech . Acoustic Neuroma back March 1999.Thank you Dr. Cech!
About Dr. David Cech, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Med College Va
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Cech has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cech has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cech speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.