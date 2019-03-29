Overview of Dr. David Chandler, MD

Dr. David Chandler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Chandler works at BAPTIST PHYSICIAN GROUP LLC in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.