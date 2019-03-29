Dr. David Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chandler, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chandler, MD
Dr. David Chandler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Chandler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Physician Group LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 200, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
Great surgeon would be in a wheelchair if not for Dr Chandler
About Dr. David Chandler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1144224122
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.