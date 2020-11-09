Dr. David Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. David Fox, MD
Dr. David Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 477-5151
Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 477-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
If you want your injury fixed and the best surgeon possible working on your knees - then you go see Dr. David Fox. He truly saved my life and he alone with a handful of surgeons in the country - yes in the country(!) – knew how to perform specific procedures. He was able to provide the knee replacement & revision surgery I needed for my MRSA Grade II infection. He is crazy TALENTED! And when it came time to make hard decisions he sat down with me and we made them. I do not disagree that his bedside manner can be dry and sometimes harsh. Yet he knows his craft Truly that’s what you’re paying for. You’re not paying for him to be super sweet and so nice! Yes it helps him get clients if he would but at the end the man is amazing at what he does and he doesn’t need to be. It’s just the truth. I’d go see him any day over those that didn’t know what the hell they were really doing & made my situation worse. 15 surgeries on my knees & Dr. Fox was the last 2 that ended my nightmare.
About Dr. David Fox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831203009
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Foundation Sch Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
