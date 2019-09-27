Dr. David Franko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Franko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Franko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Franko works at
Locations
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Atlanta Center for Dental Health11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (866) 687-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Suffolk Cardiology745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 941-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kashmira Patel MD LLC3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 775-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was very helpful, the medical staff very caring and Dr. Franko was extremely professional. Dr. Franko took his time to review my file, ask me questions, examine me and explain what was going on with my heart. As I was very nervous, never had a heart condition prior, he was thoughtful and caring in his dialog and gave me a list of do's and don't and put into perspective that my issue was not something to worry about. He made sure to set an appointment for follow up and told me to call at anytime if I wasn't feeling well or had any questions. I would definitely recommend Dr. Franko to anyone seeking a knowledgeable, caring cardiologist.
About Dr. David Franko, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1073629366
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
