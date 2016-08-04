Dr. David Hantke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hantke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hantke, MD
Dr. David Hantke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Hantke's Office Locations
David R Hantke, MD INC2807 Loma Vista Rd Ste 103, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I went to him with my medical records in hopes that he might find a solution to a sleep apneacondition that had been affecting my well being for many months. He could not have been more thorough with his review and exam. He recommended a course of treatment with medications (no surgeries!) and it has worked very well. I am most grateful for his experience and diagnostic skill. Nice manners too!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982823688
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- McGill University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
