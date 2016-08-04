Overview of Dr. David Hantke, MD

Dr. David Hantke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Hantke works at David R Hantke, MD INC in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.