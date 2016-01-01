Overview of Dr. David Harvan, MD

Dr. David Harvan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Harvan works at Virginia Eye Care Center in Manassas, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.