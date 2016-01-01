Dr. David Harvan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harvan, MD
Dr. David Harvan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Virginia Eyecare Center8625 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 361-3434
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Harvan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvan.
