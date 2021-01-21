Dr. David Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Jeng, MD
Overview of Dr. David Jeng, MD
Dr. David Jeng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jeng works at
Dr. Jeng's Office Locations
1
Solinsky Eyecare LLC1013 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 233-2020
2
Constitution Eye Surgery Cente505 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111 Directions (860) 667-0207
3
Solinsky Eyecare LLC30 W Avon Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 676-0809
4
Calmare Therapies Pain Relief Centers LLC55 Nye Rd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeng is a kind, caring, compassionate professional. He is very thorough and explained to me what was happening with my eye “problem”. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Jeng, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeng works at
Dr. Jeng has seen patients for Blepharitis, Astigmatism and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.
