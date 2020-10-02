Dr. David Junkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Junkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Junkin, MD
Dr. David Junkin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Junkin works at
Dr. Junkin's Office Locations
1
Seaview Orthopaedics Freehold222 Schanck Rd Ste 105, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
OrthopaediCare2400 Maryland Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 830-8700
3
OrthopaediCare1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (215) 830-8700
4
OrthopaediCare1327 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 830-8700
5
Holmdel Office2139 STATE ROUTE 35, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 660-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient - friendly staff. Dr. Junkin helped me - increased my knee mobility and really helped lessen my pain. So happy my primary doctor recommended this doctor.
About Dr. David Junkin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174780829
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center (Sports Medicine)
- Temple University Hospital (Orthopaedic Surgery)
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Bucknell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
