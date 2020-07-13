Overview of Dr. David Lessen, MD

Dr. David Lessen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Lessen works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.