Dr. Peng accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Peng, MD
Overview
Dr. David Peng, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Peng works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pena’s visit was very pleasant. I didn’t have to wait long at all to see him. Dr Peng was very knowledgeable, offering me multiple options to alleviate my pain. I left his office very pleased.
About Dr. David Peng, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790985349
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.