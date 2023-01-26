Overview

Dr. David Rodak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Rodak works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.