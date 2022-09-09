Dr. David Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rogers, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rogers, MD
Dr. David Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and L A Downtown Medical Center.
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
David E. Rogers M.d. A Professional Corporation222 W Eulalia St Ste 309, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 293-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- L A Downtown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogers is not only a great doctor but also a kind-hearted human! He’s very understanding and listens to your concerns. He takes time with the patient to help them with their health issues! I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a specialist.
About Dr. David Rogers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770510513
Education & Certifications
- Saint John's Health Center Spine Institute
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
