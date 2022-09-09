Overview of Dr. David Rogers, MD

Dr. David Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and L A Downtown Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at David E. Rogers M.d. A Professional Corporation in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.