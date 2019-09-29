See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. David Rosenblum, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Rosenblum, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Rosenblum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenblum works at AABP Integrative Pain Care in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
4.8 (55)
View Profile
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
Dr. Dev Sinha, MD
4.9 (137)
View Profile
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
Dr. Nino Mikaberidze, MD
3.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    AABP Integrative Pain Care
    6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 436-7246
  2. 2
    AABP Pain Great Neck
    192 E Shore Rd # 2, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblum?

    Sep 29, 2019
    David Rosenblum, M.D. is a wonderful & caring Physician. He has turned my life around through simple procedures and didn't throw drugs in my face. He has changed my life around 360° Thank you, Dr. Gennaro Giammarino, III
    Dr. Gennaro Giammarino, III — Sep 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Rosenblum, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Rosenblum, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenblum to family and friends

    Dr. Rosenblum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosenblum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Rosenblum, MD.

    About Dr. David Rosenblum, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043309040
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center, Pain Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia S St. Luke S-Roosevelt Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Rosenblum, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.