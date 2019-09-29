Overview

Dr. David Rosenblum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenblum works at AABP Integrative Pain Care in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.