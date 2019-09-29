Dr. David Rosenblum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenblum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rosenblum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Locations
-
1
AABP Integrative Pain Care6010 Bay Pkwy Fl 6, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 436-7246
-
2
AABP Pain Great Neck192 E Shore Rd # 2, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblum?
David Rosenblum, M.D. is a wonderful & caring Physician. He has turned my life around through simple procedures and didn't throw drugs in my face. He has changed my life around 360° Thank you, Dr. Gennaro Giammarino, III
About Dr. David Rosenblum, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1043309040
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center, Pain Medicine
- New York University Medical Center
- Columbia S St. Luke S-Roosevelt Hospitals
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenblum speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.