Dr. David Rothbart, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (159)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Rothbart, MD

Dr. David Rothbart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Rothbart works at Spine Team Texas in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rothbart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Team Texas- Southlake
    1545 E Southlake Blvd Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-9300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Rothbart is brilliant, caring and empathetic. he may just have diagnosed me correctly after 25 years of seeing a plethora of specialists to determine why my entire body was in chronic, excruciating pain on a daily basis. His support staff are fantastic! Lisa in Scheduling and his nurse, Sharon, were thorough, very responsive and efficient. An amazing practice of the very finest in medical care. The only negative comment I have is that they cheaped out on the heavy entry doors and do not have a button for disabled folks to push to automatically open the front doors. Given the fact that most patients are suffering from spine issues and should not be lifting heavy items such as opening these very heavy steel and glass doors, they should take a little of their massive profits and invest in automatic door openers for the patients in wheelchairs and others such as I suffering from Degenerative disc/joint disease who is under physician's orders not to do so.
    Donna Smiedt-Kerr — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. David Rothbart, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699709741
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barrows Neuro Inst
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
