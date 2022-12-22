Overview of Dr. David Rothbart, MD

Dr. David Rothbart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Rothbart works at Spine Team Texas in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.