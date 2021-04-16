Overview

Dr. David Schnaiderman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS GUANTANAMO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Schnaiderman works at Family Medicine & Geriatric Center in Edinburg, TX with other offices in McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.