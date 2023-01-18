Dr. David Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Schneider, MD
Dr. David Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
-
1
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
-
2
North Office Westminster8510 Bryant St Ste 120, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 233-1233Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - DTC5570 Dtc Pkwy Ste 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 233-1223Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - St. Anthony North Medical Pavillion500 W 144th Ave, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 233-1223
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
I knew when Dr Schneider operated on my shoulder, he did a good job, because I was off the meds in two and a half days. Never had to go through rehab before and don’t want to do it again, but after a half a year, I’m back at it. Feeling good. Thank you !
About Dr. David Schneider, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033156021
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
287 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.