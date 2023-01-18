See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. David Schneider, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (287)
Map Pin Small Golden, CO
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Schneider, MD

Dr. David Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Schneider works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO and Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Golden
    660 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
    North Office Westminster
    8510 Bryant St Ste 120, Westminster, CO 80031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1233
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - DTC
    5570 Dtc Pkwy Ste 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - St. Anthony North Medical Pavillion
    500 W 144th Ave, Westminster, CO 80023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 287 ratings
    Patient Ratings (287)
    5 Star
    (257)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I knew when Dr Schneider operated on my shoulder, he did a good job, because I was off the meds in two and a half days. Never had to go through rehab before and don't want to do it again, but after a half a year, I'm back at it. Feeling good. Thank you !
    Dave Gray — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. David Schneider, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033156021
    Education & Certifications

    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
