Dr. David Staffenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Staffenberg, MD
Dr. David Staffenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Staffenberg works at
Dr. Staffenberg's Office Locations
Nyu Plastic Surgery305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3030
Nyu Dental Faculty Practice North222 E 41st St Fl 22, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-8065
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a physician and had to take our daughter in for a facial cyst removal. He was amazing! He is kind, professional, patient and talented. He put her at ease right away and made the experience easier for her and for me.
About Dr. David Staffenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1326121419
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Staffenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staffenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staffenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staffenberg works at
Dr. Staffenberg has seen patients for Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) and Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staffenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Staffenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staffenberg.
