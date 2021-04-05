See All Hematologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. David Witt, MD

Hematology
3.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Witt, MD

Dr. David Witt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Witt works at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smilow Cancer Hospital
    5520 Park Ave Ste 203, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 502-8400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Pancytopenia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Hypercoagulable State
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Lymphocytosis
Neutropenia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
All Lymphoma
Amyloidosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA)
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders
Colorectal Cancer
Cryoglobulinemia
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia A
Hodgkin's Disease
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Maternal Anemia
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma
Myelofibrosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Prostate Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Retina Diseases
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombocythemia
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Thrombotic
Thrombosis
Thrombotic Disorders
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Properly diagnosed my rare disease (myelofibrosis). Only complaint is he is never on schedule. It is not unusual to wait for an hour after your appointment time.
    Apr 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Witt, MD
    About Dr. David Witt, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487652665
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Beth Israel Hosp
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witt works at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Dr. Witt’s profile.

    Dr. Witt has seen patients for Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Witt speaks French, German and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

