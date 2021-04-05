Overview of Dr. David Witt, MD

Dr. David Witt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at Smilow Cancer Hospital in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.