Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wong, MD
Dr. David Wong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Hawaii Vascular and Endovascular Inc.550 S Beretania St Ste 505, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 440-0544
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I liked Dr. Wong right away. He is very personable and understanding I find him easy to talk with. He is very knowledgeable and gives the patient options. Also, Dr. Wong is very compassionate; very difficult to find a doctor like that these days.
About Dr. David Wong, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.