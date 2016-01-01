See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Somerset, NJ
Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD

Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. 

Dr. Yakobashvili works at Id Associates in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Chester, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yakobashvili's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Id Associates
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 203, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 584-7500
  2. 2
    Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation-chester (kir)
    201 PLEASANT HILL RD, Chester, NJ 07930 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 584-7500
  3. 3
    43 Westmount Dr, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 596-4004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Yakobashvili, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Georgian and Russian
    • 1265420137
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Vincent Med Ctr
    Internship

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.