Overview

Dr. Dean Chang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Gastroenterology Center Of CT in Hamden, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroparesis and Celiac Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.