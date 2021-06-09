Dr. Dean Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dean Pappas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dean Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Colon Rectal Surgical Practice of Nassau Pllc1100 Franklin Ave Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 248-2422
Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists of New York226 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (516) 248-2422
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a most amazing doctor and a spectacular person. The surgery he performed left me healthy and bag free. And he still shakes his head when he sees me. I was a mess! I am beyond grateful for his skills and his fabulous bed side manner.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942205901
- Orlando Regl Med Center
- University Hospital Suny
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.