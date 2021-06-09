Overview

Dr. Dean Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Pappas works at Physician Office in Garden City, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY and Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.