Overview of Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD

Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.