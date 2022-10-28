Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD
Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gerber works at
Dr. Gerber's Office Locations
Winthrop Long Island Gynecologic Oncology Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 365, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-5440
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Gynecologic Oncology Associates--Valley Stream70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 294-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with endometrial extensive complex Atypical hyperplasia and was recommended for a hysterectomy. I was giving a recommendation to see Dr Gerber for a consult and the surgery. Meeting her for the first time was great. She was so nice and thorough and made the time to talk to me and answer all of my questions. She never made me feel rushed and spent as much time with me as I needed. She performed the surgery and came to see me before and made me feel so comfortable. She personally talked to my husband after the surgery to let him know I was okay and answered any questions that he had. It was the end of her shift and she still came to see me in recovery before she went home and again was so nice and answered all my questions and told me to call her anytime for any reason. She is trained to do hysterectomies robotically making it minimally invasive surgery with a better recovery time . I can’t say enough good things about Dr Gerber. I HIGHLY recommend her , you will not be disappointed.
About Dr. Deanna Gerber, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184990384
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Gerber works at
