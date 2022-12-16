Overview of Dr. Deborah Chong, MD

Dr. Deborah Chong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Chong works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.