Dr. Deborah Coy, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (18)
Overview of Dr. Deborah Coy, MD

Dr. Deborah Coy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    405 Northfield Ave Lowr LEVEL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 (973) 736-4442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lyme Disease
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Torticollis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 20, 2022
    We have had no complaints. All of the doctors we have been to have been informative and accommodating.
    — Jun 20, 2022
    About Dr. Deborah Coy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730261496
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Internship

    Dr. Coy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.

