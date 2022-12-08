Overview of Dr. Deborah Ekery, MD

Dr. Deborah Ekery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Ekery works at Austin Heart - Central Park in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.