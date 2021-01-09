Overview of Dr. Deborah Wong, MD

Dr. Deborah Wong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at UCLA Health in Torrance, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.