Dr. Deborah Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Deborah Wong, MD
Dr. Deborah Wong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Ucla Hematologyoncology- Torrance3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-3044
Limited To Official University Duties On100 Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-4955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wong is a very caring and thorough doctor. She has a great bedside manner and works with you on finding solutions to your condition. I’m currently under her care for my head cancer and I wouldn’t want it any other way. If your looking for an ENT Oncologist, I would recommend her in the UCLA system.
About Dr. Deborah Wong, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902044951
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Tonsil Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.