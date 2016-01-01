Dr. Debra Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Debra Liu, MD
Dr. Debra Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.
Carolina Eye Associates725 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 106, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (319) 356-2864
PMG Research Of Winston-Salem1901 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 306, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-8062
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1437199650
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Boil and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.