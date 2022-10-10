See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (18)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Louis works at Innovative Pain Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Kildeer, IL and Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
4.9 (45)
View Profile
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
4.8 (203)
View Profile
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
Dr. Asma Asif, MD
4.8 (39)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Pain Specialists LLC
    2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 165, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6800
  2. 2
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    21481 N Rand Rd, Kildeer, IL 60047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6800
  3. 3
    716 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6800
  4. 4
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-6800
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Louis?

    Oct 10, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Louis was great! I like down to earth people and in particular physicians. Short waiting period, thorough discussion of condition, procedure to help and he set future expectations. The office is clean and staff is friendly. He is funny too. I would recommend him for sure.
    Rajah Andrews — Oct 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Louis to family and friends

    Dr. Louis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Louis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD.

    About Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477709442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.