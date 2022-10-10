Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Louis works at
Locations
Innovative Pain Specialists LLC2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 165, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 593-6800
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC21481 N Rand Rd, Kildeer, IL 60047 Directions (847) 593-6800
- 3 716 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 593-6800
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 593-6800Thursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Louis was great! I like down to earth people and in particular physicians. Short waiting period, thorough discussion of condition, procedure to help and he set future expectations. The office is clean and staff is friendly. He is funny too. I would recommend him for sure.
About Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1477709442
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
