Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Iskos works at
Locations
-
1
University of Minnesota Physicians Heart6405 France Ave S Ste W200, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 836-3700
-
2
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
- 3 14101 Fairview Dr Ste 1401, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 836-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iskos?
My husband Ed is a patient of Choi & Dr. Li. Dr. Li first did an ablation on Ed and he had to have a second one when he went back into AFIB. Dr. Li was on vacation therefore Dr. Iskos performed Ed's second ablation. He explained it to Ed and me that it was like touching a room you painted and you can't really see the results until the paint is dry. So he said he went in and did a little touch up work on Dr. Li's first ablation on Ed. I can tell you this took a small village of great Doctors and team work with everyone working to save my husband. I think the staff and all the tech, nurses and the entire hospital staff are the Greatest!!! Thank you so very much, Kay
About Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1710972864
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iskos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iskos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iskos works at
Dr. Iskos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.