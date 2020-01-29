Overview

Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Iskos works at University of Minnesota Physicians Heart in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.