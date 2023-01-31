Overview of Dr. Derek Purcell, MD

Dr. Derek Purcell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mount San Rafael Hospital, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Purcell works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.