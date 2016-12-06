Overview of Dr. Desiderio Avila, MD

Dr. Desiderio Avila, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Avila works at Ironwood Physicians, P.C./ Ironwood Urology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.