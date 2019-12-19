See All Cardiologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Devender Akula, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Devender Akula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Akula works at Lourdes Cardiology Services, PC in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ, Hammonton, NJ, Galloway, NJ and Egg Harbor Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Cardiology Cherry Hill
    1 Brace Rd Ste C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-4100
  2. 2
    Lourdes Cardiology/Associated Cardiovascular Consultants
    730 N Broad St Ste 200, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-4100
  3. 3
    Lourdes Cardiology/Associated Cardiovascular Consultants
    2 Sindoni Ln, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 561-8500
  4. 4
    Atlantic Care Physicians Group
    318 Chris Gaupp Dr, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 404-9900
  5. 5
    Atlanticare Physician Group
    2500 English Creek Ave Ste 211, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 677-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Palpitations
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Dizziness
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Long QT Syndrome
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Weakness
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autonomic Disorders
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ebstein's Anomaly
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
Heart Murmur
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypoglycemia
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Devender Akula, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285613133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Umdnj-Ofc Of Gme
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Devender Akula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akula has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Akula. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

