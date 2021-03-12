Overview of Dr. Devin Datta, MD

Dr. Devin Datta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Datta works at The Back Center in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.