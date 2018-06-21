Overview of Dr. Devin Friedlander, MD

Dr. Devin Friedlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Friedlander works at Princeton and Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.