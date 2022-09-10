Overview

Dr. Diana Graves, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Graves works at Diana J Graves DO LLC in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.