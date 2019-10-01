Dr. Diane Abraczinskas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraczinskas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Abraczinskas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diane Abraczinskas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 55 Fruit St Bldg Wang, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-6609
-
2
Als Multidisciplinary Clinic Department of Neurology At Healey Center for Als15 Parkman St Fl 8, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-3914
-
3
Massachusetts General Hospital Crohns and Colitis Center165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7933
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraczinskas?
She is a no nonsense doctor who is compassionate, very professional and is one of the best in her field.
About Dr. Diane Abraczinskas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811988488
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraczinskas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraczinskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraczinskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraczinskas has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraczinskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraczinskas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraczinskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraczinskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraczinskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.