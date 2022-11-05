See All Urologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD

Urology
4.1 (26)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD

Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from University Of Poona and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Parekh works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parekh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
  2. 2
    UHealth at The Professional Arts Center
    1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6732
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Parekh saved my life! I was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare cancerous kidney mass, and its location would have warranted a complete nephrectomy. Dr. Parekh was able to do a partial robotic nephrectomy sparing my kidney and removing cancer entirely. Even other doctors in the field have expressed their admiration for what Dr. Parekh was able to do in my situation. Dr. Parekh's nurses and staff were caring and patient, showing genuine care when answering my numerous questions. We are truly blessed to have Dr. Parekh in Miami.
    Mercedes Gonzalez — Nov 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD
    About Dr. Dipen Parekh, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699715029
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt U MC
    Medical Education
    • University Of Poona
