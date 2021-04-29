Dr. Dolly Rani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolly Rani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dolly Rani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Iu Health Physicians Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism (century Plaza Rd)4880 Century Plaza Rd Ste 165, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Directions (317) 216-2929
Iu Health Physicians Urology (washington Street)9650 E Washington St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 216-2929
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I love Dr Rani. She is caring and thorough
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Patna Medical College, Patna University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Rani has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
