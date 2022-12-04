Dr. Domenick Reina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenick Reina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Domenick Reina, MD
Dr. Domenick Reina, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Reina works at
Dr. Reina's Office Locations
Rozas Smith Chandler Mds4620 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 875-9362
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a appointment with Dr Reina on Dec 1 2022 He was most patient Doctor explain everthing in thorough detail, with no rush. Highly recommend . 5 star plus 5 star review This Doctor TRULY CARES AND LOVES HIS PROFESSION
About Dr. Domenick Reina, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla Affil Hosps
- University of Florida
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
