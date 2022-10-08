Dr. Dominic Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominic Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Dominic Lewis, MD
Dr. Dominic Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Aventura21000 NE 28th Ave Ste 104, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 937-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was great , Dr lewis was very knowledge and warm . He made me comfortable.
About Dr. Dominic Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Cree
- 1821017633
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Cree.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
