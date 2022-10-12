Dr. Don Chomsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chomsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Chomsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Don Chomsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Chomsky works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 450, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 622-0621
-
2
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Knoxville Comprehensive Heart Failure10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (888) 678-8946
-
3
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart McMinnville1589 Sparta St Ste 100, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (800) 345-5016
-
4
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Rutherford Comprehensive Heart Failure Program1840 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 401, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-5701
-
5
Comprehensive Hrt Falur/Trnsplt4220 Harding Pike Ste 450, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-3945
-
6
Saint Thomas Heart Winchester186 Hospital Rd Ste 100, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (800) 345-5016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chomsky?
I had a sudden cardiac issue and Dr. Chompsky was my cardiologist. He is excellent and extremely knowledgeable and very caring. I had a positive experience with him and his staff at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN. My follow-up appointment was also extremely positive. I highly recommend Dr. Chompsky!
About Dr. Don Chomsky, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1598719536
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med|University of Maryland Medical System
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chomsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chomsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chomsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chomsky works at
Dr. Chomsky has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chomsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chomsky speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chomsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chomsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chomsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chomsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.