Overview of Dr. Donald Covell, MD

Dr. Donald Covell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY.



Dr. Covell works at Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.