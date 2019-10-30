See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Donald Covell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Covell, MD

Dr. Donald Covell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Covell works at Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Lexington, KY with other offices in Danville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Covell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    216 Fountain Ct Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 236-8730
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Danville Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Psc
    333 S 3rd St Ste B, Danville, KY 40422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 236-8730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital
  • Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
  • Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Fracture
Limb Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2019
    Surgery on foot and ankle. Dr Covell is a great communicator that addresses all questions and concerns with direct and precise answers. Wonderful personality.
    Steve McKinley — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. Donald Covell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1124346002
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Covell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covell has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Limb Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Covell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

