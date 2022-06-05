Dr. Lamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Lamm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Lamm, MD
Dr. Donald Lamm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Lamm works at
Dr. Lamm's Office Locations
-
1
BCG Oncology3815 E Bell Rd Ste 1210, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 493-6626
-
2
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus3929 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 923-5622
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamm?
"No one does it better". Dr. Lamm is a life saver.
About Dr. Donald Lamm, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760577639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamm works at
Dr. Lamm has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamm speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.